Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore in December 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 1,016.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 106.97% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.04% from Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021.
Nahar Spinning shares closed at 243.65 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -60.76% over the last 12 months.
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|554.41
|656.87
|1,016.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|554.41
|656.87
|1,016.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|403.82
|354.45
|561.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.57
|0.60
|0.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.69
|81.53
|-14.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.30
|56.96
|68.39
|Depreciation
|17.97
|17.46
|18.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.76
|102.98
|158.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.32
|42.90
|223.73
|Other Income
|7.18
|17.11
|6.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|60.01
|229.89
|Interest
|6.23
|6.99
|17.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.37
|53.01
|212.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.37
|53.01
|212.78
|Tax
|-3.35
|13.25
|54.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.02
|39.76
|158.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.02
|39.76
|158.04
|Equity Share Capital
|18.03
|18.03
|18.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|11.03
|43.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|11.03
|43.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|11.03
|43.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|11.03
|43.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited