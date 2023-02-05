English
    Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore in December 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 1,016.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 106.97% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.04% from Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021.

    Nahar Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations554.41656.871,016.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations554.41656.871,016.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials403.82354.45561.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.570.600.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.6981.53-14.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.3056.9668.39
    Depreciation17.9717.4618.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.76102.98158.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.3242.90223.73
    Other Income7.1817.116.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1460.01229.89
    Interest6.236.9917.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.3753.01212.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.3753.01212.78
    Tax-3.3513.2554.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.0239.76158.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.0239.76158.04
    Equity Share Capital18.0318.0318.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.0511.0343.82
    Diluted EPS-3.0511.0343.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.0511.0343.82
    Diluted EPS-3.0511.0343.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited