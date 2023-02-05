Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore in December 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 1,016.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 106.97% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.04% from Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 243.65 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -60.76% over the last 12 months.