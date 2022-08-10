Nagpur Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 108.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in June 2022 up 108.49% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022 down 240.83% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 139.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 60.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.89% over the last 12 months.