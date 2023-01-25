English
    Music Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.67 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:Net Sales at Rs 54.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 59.89 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021.
    Music Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.Music Broadcast shares closed at 16.00 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.
    Music Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.6748.6459.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.6748.6459.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6514.8113.45
    Depreciation8.188.238.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6829.7728.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.15-4.179.58
    Other Income5.214.833.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.360.6513.46
    Interest0.530.510.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.840.1412.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.840.1412.80
    Tax1.740.043.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.090.109.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.090.109.01
    Equity Share Capital69.1469.1469.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.000.26
    Diluted EPS0.12--0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.000.26
    Diluted EPS0.12--0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
