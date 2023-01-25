Music Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.67 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.67 48.64 59.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.67 48.64 59.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.65 14.81 13.45 Depreciation 8.18 8.23 8.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.68 29.77 28.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.15 -4.17 9.58 Other Income 5.21 4.83 3.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.36 0.65 13.46 Interest 0.53 0.51 0.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.84 0.14 12.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.84 0.14 12.80 Tax 1.74 0.04 3.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.09 0.10 9.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.09 0.10 9.01 Equity Share Capital 69.14 69.14 69.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 0.00 0.26 Diluted EPS 0.12 -- 0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 0.00 0.26 Diluted EPS 0.12 -- 0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited