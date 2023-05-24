MT Educare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.31 crore in March 2023 down 174.73% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 270.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.
MT Educare shares closed at 4.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.65
|8.34
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.65
|8.34
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.49
|4.79
|4.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|2.43
|3.41
|Depreciation
|2.84
|2.28
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.33
|1.28
|6.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.53
|-2.45
|-12.15
|Other Income
|1.84
|0.21
|5.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.70
|-2.24
|-6.81
|Interest
|2.01
|1.81
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.71
|-4.05
|-9.09
|Exceptional Items
|-18.47
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.18
|-4.05
|-9.09
|Tax
|-1.87
|-0.21
|4.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.31
|-3.85
|-13.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.31
|-3.85
|-13.94
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|-0.53
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-5.30
|-0.53
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|-0.53
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-5.30
|-0.53
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited