    MT Educare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.31 crore in March 2023 down 174.73% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 270.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.

    MT Educare shares closed at 4.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.

    MT Educare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.658.343.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.658.343.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.494.794.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.522.433.41
    Depreciation2.842.282.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.331.286.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.53-2.45-12.15
    Other Income1.840.215.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.70-2.24-6.81
    Interest2.011.812.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.71-4.05-9.09
    Exceptional Items-18.47----
    P/L Before Tax-40.18-4.05-9.09
    Tax-1.87-0.214.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.31-3.85-13.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.31-3.85-13.94
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.30-0.53-1.93
    Diluted EPS-5.30-0.53-1.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.30-0.53-1.93
    Diluted EPS-5.30-0.53-1.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

