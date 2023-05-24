MT Educare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in March 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.31 crore in March 2023 down 174.73% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 270.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.

MT Educare shares closed at 4.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.