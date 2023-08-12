English
    MSTC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.34 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:Net Sales at Rs 82.34 crore in June 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 83.37 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2023 up 1.65% from Rs. 43.85 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.26 crore in June 2023 up 6.64% from Rs. 67.76 crore in June 2022.
    MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.23 in June 2022.MSTC shares closed at 449.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.83% returns over the last 6 months and 72.55% over the last 12 months.
    MSTC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.3490.9883.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.3490.9883.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8213.6419.74
    Depreciation1.701.701.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.558.406.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2767.2355.72
    Other Income18.2939.5410.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.56106.7766.21
    Interest----0.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.56106.7766.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.56106.7766.12
    Tax25.9930.7222.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5776.0643.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5776.0643.85
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3310.806.23
    Diluted EPS6.3310.806.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3310.806.23
    Diluted EPS6.3310.806.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

