MSTC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.34 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 82.34 90.98 83.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 82.34 90.98 83.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.82 13.64 19.74 Depreciation 1.70 1.70 1.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.55 8.40 6.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.27 67.23 55.72 Other Income 18.29 39.54 10.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.56 106.77 66.21 Interest -- -- 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.56 106.77 66.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 70.56 106.77 66.12 Tax 25.99 30.72 22.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.57 76.06 43.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.57 76.06 43.85 Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.33 10.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 6.33 10.80 6.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.33 10.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 6.33 10.80 6.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited