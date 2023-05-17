English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morepen Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.52 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.52 crore in March 2023 down 1.73% from Rs. 342.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 down 28.01% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2023 down 18.75% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2022.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 27.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -33.13% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.52344.62342.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.52344.62342.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.04192.98196.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.3126.7239.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4411.30-12.22
    Power & Fuel7.53--5.41
    Employees Cost40.5235.5642.89
    Depreciation4.614.564.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----24.77
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.5556.6226.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5216.8914.36
    Other Income2.991.193.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5018.0817.47
    Interest0.560.550.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9417.5316.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9417.5316.67
    Tax2.674.962.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2812.5714.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2812.5714.27
    Equity Share Capital102.23102.2395.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.230.32
    Diluted EPS0.200.240.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.230.32
    Diluted EPS0.200.240.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

