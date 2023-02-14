Mirza Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 585.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 42.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 83.28 crore in December 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 226.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.19% over the last 12 months.