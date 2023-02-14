English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mirza Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 585.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 42.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 83.28 crore in December 2021.

    Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2021.

    Mirza Intl shares closed at 226.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.19% over the last 12 months.

    Mirza International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations592.30479.79585.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations592.30479.79585.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.9891.8463.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods237.15291.08244.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.28-103.3840.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.2930.1527.46
    Depreciation16.6116.3017.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.20107.25131.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3446.5460.63
    Other Income1.253.045.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.6049.5866.03
    Interest6.446.296.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.1543.2959.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.1543.2959.56
    Tax19.2211.3716.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.9331.9242.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.9331.9242.60
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.652.653.54
    Diluted EPS4.652.653.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.652.653.54
    Diluted EPS4.652.653.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Mirza International #Mirza Intl #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am