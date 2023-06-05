MEP Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, down 95.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in March 2023 down 95.42% from Rs. 233.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.95 crore in March 2023 up 64.21% from Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.15 crore in March 2023 down 172.98% from Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022.

MEP Infra shares closed at 13.50 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.