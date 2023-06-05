MEP Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, down 95.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in March 2023 down 95.42% from Rs. 233.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.95 crore in March 2023 up 64.21% from Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.15 crore in March 2023 down 172.98% from Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022.
MEP Infra shares closed at 13.50 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.72
|2.49
|233.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.72
|2.49
|233.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.74
|18.57
|77.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|4.66
|13.40
|Depreciation
|1.53
|2.08
|69.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.05
|24.52
|47.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.52
|-47.34
|26.63
|Other Income
|11.84
|5.77
|5.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.68
|-41.57
|32.58
|Interest
|6.18
|14.93
|73.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.87
|-56.50
|-41.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|43.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.87
|-56.50
|2.74
|Tax
|0.11
|-0.26
|11.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-81.98
|-56.24
|-8.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|11.18
|8.76
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.80
|-47.48
|-8.61
|Minority Interest
|5.41
|2.46
|0.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.44
|-4.31
|-153.97
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.95
|-49.34
|-161.90
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-2.82
|-8.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-2.82
|-8.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-2.82
|-8.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-2.82
|-8.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited