    MEP Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, down 95.42% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in March 2023 down 95.42% from Rs. 233.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.95 crore in March 2023 up 64.21% from Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.15 crore in March 2023 down 172.98% from Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 13.50 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.722.49233.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.722.49233.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7418.5777.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.924.6613.40
    Depreciation1.532.0869.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.0524.5247.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.52-47.3426.63
    Other Income11.845.775.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-75.68-41.5732.58
    Interest6.1814.9373.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-81.87-56.50-41.25
    Exceptional Items----43.99
    P/L Before Tax-81.87-56.502.74
    Tax0.11-0.2611.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-81.98-56.24-8.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items11.188.76--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-70.80-47.48-8.61
    Minority Interest5.412.460.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.44-4.31-153.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-57.95-49.34-161.90
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.45-2.82-8.86
    Diluted EPS-3.45-2.82-8.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.45-2.82-8.86
    Diluted EPS-3.45-2.82-8.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jun 5, 2023 10:22 am