    MEP Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 95.79% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in June 2023 down 95.79% from Rs. 150.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.43 crore in June 2023 up 34.98% from Rs. 63.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2023 down 862.43% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 11.59 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.3210.72150.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.3210.72150.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.7422.7498.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.782.928.54
    Depreciation1.511.5340.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3571.0541.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.06-87.52-38.39
    Other Income3.1511.843.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.91-75.68-34.58
    Interest13.526.1826.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.44-81.87-60.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.44-81.87-60.64
    Tax-0.740.110.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-55.70-81.98-60.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items21.1211.1813.59
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.57-70.80-47.34
    Minority Interest0.035.410.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.997.44-16.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-41.43-57.95-63.72
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.27-3.45-3.49
    Diluted EPS-2.27-3.45-3.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.27-3.45-3.49
    Diluted EPS-2.27-3.45-3.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023

