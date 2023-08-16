MEP Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 95.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in June 2023 down 95.79% from Rs. 150.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.43 crore in June 2023 up 34.98% from Rs. 63.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2023 down 862.43% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

MEP Infra shares closed at 11.59 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.