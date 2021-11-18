Media Matrix Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.73 crore, down 55.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.73 crore in September 2021 down 55.47% from Rs. 444.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021 down 74.15% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021 down 64.91% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2020.

Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)