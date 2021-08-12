MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.40 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.40 crore in June 2021 down 6.53% from Rs. 167.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2021 up 1.25% from Rs. 36.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.56 crore in June 2021 up 0.96% from Rs. 124.36 crore in June 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.61 in June 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 770.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 18.88% over the last 12 months.