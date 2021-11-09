Market Creat Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in September 2021 up 26.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021 up 612.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021 up 184.62% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

Market Creat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2020.

Market Creat shares closed at 4.20 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)