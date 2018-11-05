Market Creat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 24.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in September 2018 down 24.14% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2018 up 540.66% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2018 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.

Market Creat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2017.

Market Creat shares closed at 4.43 on September 27, 2018 (BSE)