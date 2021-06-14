Market Creat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 41.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2021 up 41.09% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 down 38.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 up 383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Market Creat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2020.

Market Creat shares closed at 3.60 on June 09, 2021 (BSE)