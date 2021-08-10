Market Creat Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 41.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in June 2021 up 41.15% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 37.82% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Market Creat shares closed at 6.06 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)