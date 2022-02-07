Market Creat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 66.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in December 2021 up 66.35% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 177.42% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 253.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Market Creat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Market Creat shares closed at 12.02 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 108.68% returns over the last 6 months and 168.90% over the last 12 months.