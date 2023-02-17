Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 63.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2022 down 49.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 120.05% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.