English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, down 63.57% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in December 2022 down 63.57% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2022 down 49.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 120.05% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

    Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.

    Manjeera Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.4428.6434.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.4428.6434.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.5219.98--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.761.130.88
    Depreciation1.411.401.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.797.4430.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.04-1.311.42
    Other Income1.801.291.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-0.022.63
    Interest10.7711.4911.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.01-11.51-8.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.01-11.51-8.40
    Tax0.460.560.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.47-12.07-9.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.47-12.07-9.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.47-12.07-9.00
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.77-9.65-7.20
    Diluted EPS-10.77-9.65-7.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.77-9.65-7.20
    Diluted EPS-10.77-9.65-7.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Manjeera Const #Manjeera Constructions #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am