Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 420.53 crore, down 18.15% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 420.53 459.33 513.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 420.53 459.33 513.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.43 78.84 73.46 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.50 -23.13 34.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.32 29.82 30.07 Depreciation 18.22 16.63 17.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 288.88 328.72 301.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.18 28.44 57.23 Other Income 5.70 6.09 4.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.88 34.54 61.59 Interest 15.82 14.64 17.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.06 19.89 43.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.06 19.89 43.98 Tax 8.37 4.28 15.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.69 15.61 28.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.69 15.61 28.10 Equity Share Capital 27.50 27.50 27.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.34 5.68 10.22 Diluted EPS 5.34 5.68 10.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.34 5.68 10.22 Diluted EPS 5.34 5.68 10.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited