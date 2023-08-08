English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 420.53 crore, down 18.15% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 420.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.15% from Rs. 513.81 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2023 down 47.7% from Rs. 28.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2023 down 27.39% from Rs. 78.64 crore in June 2022.
    Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.22 in June 2022.Mangalam Cement shares closed at 341.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.94% over the last 12 months.
    Mangalam Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.53459.33513.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.53459.33513.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.4378.8473.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.50-23.1334.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3229.8230.07
    Depreciation18.2216.6317.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses288.88328.72301.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1828.4457.23
    Other Income5.706.094.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8834.5461.59
    Interest15.8214.6417.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0619.8943.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.0619.8943.98
    Tax8.374.2815.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6915.6128.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.6915.6128.10
    Equity Share Capital27.5027.5027.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.345.6810.22
    Diluted EPS5.345.6810.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.345.6810.22
    Diluted EPS5.345.6810.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Cement #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!