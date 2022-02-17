Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.37 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.37 crore in December 2021 up 11.71% from Rs. 340.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021 down 62.37% from Rs. 37.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021 down 38.37% from Rs. 86.68 crore in December 2020.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.03 in December 2020.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 364.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.