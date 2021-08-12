Manaksia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, up 129.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in June 2021 up 129.72% from Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 123.9% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021 up 139.19% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Manaksia shares closed at 64.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 92.41% over the last 12 months.