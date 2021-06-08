Manaksia Alumin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore, up 38.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore in March 2021 up 38.99% from Rs. 63.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021 up 0.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2021 up 10.52% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2020.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 19.65 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)