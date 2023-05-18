English
    Man Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 597.66 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 597.66 crore in March 2023 down 2.63% from Rs. 613.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2023 down 1.74% from Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.28 crore in March 2023 down 7.49% from Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2022.

    Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.64 in March 2022.

    Man Industries shares closed at 117.65 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.06% returns over the last 6 months and 46.97% over the last 12 months.

    Man Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations597.66658.11613.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations597.66658.11613.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.89533.48439.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods159.943.4629.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.56-16.5334.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0914.6014.25
    Depreciation11.3511.1011.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.3264.2055.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5147.8029.19
    Other Income11.4213.6515.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9361.4545.01
    Interest10.5512.119.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.3849.3435.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.3849.3435.41
    Tax4.3312.148.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0537.2026.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0537.2026.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.0537.2026.51
    Equity Share Capital30.0530.0529.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.346.204.64
    Diluted EPS4.346.204.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.346.204.64
    Diluted EPS4.346.204.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

