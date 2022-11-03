English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra EPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 52.78% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 55.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in September 2022 down 708.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 1523.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra EPC shares closed at 96.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Mahindra EPC Irrigation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3047.3255.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.3047.3255.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.6432.3236.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.24-1.72-2.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.026.977.78
    Depreciation0.760.770.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0316.4013.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.91-7.42-0.25
    Other Income0.040.100.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.87-7.32-0.15
    Interest0.590.730.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.46-8.05-0.79
    Exceptional Items---0.06-0.22
    P/L Before Tax-10.46-8.11-1.02
    Tax-2.24-1.77--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.22-6.34-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.22-6.34-1.02
    Equity Share Capital27.8927.8927.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.96-2.27-0.37
    Diluted EPS-2.96-2.27-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.96-2.27-0.37
    Diluted EPS-2.96-2.27-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am