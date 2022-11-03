Mahindra EPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 52.78% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 55.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in September 2022 down 708.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 1523.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Mahindra EPC shares closed at 96.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.30
|47.32
|55.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.30
|47.32
|55.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.64
|32.32
|36.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.24
|-1.72
|-2.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.02
|6.97
|7.78
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.77
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.03
|16.40
|13.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.91
|-7.42
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.87
|-7.32
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.59
|0.73
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.46
|-8.05
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.06
|-0.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.46
|-8.11
|-1.02
|Tax
|-2.24
|-1.77
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.22
|-6.34
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.22
|-6.34
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|27.89
|27.89
|27.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.96
|-2.27
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.96
|-2.27
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.96
|-2.27
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-2.96
|-2.27
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited