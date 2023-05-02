Mahindra EPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 66.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 4247.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 394.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 99.30 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.29% over the last 12 months.