English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 66.48 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 1875.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 394.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.
    Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.Mahindra EPC shares closed at 99.56 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.
    Mahindra EPC Irrigation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.9665.7966.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.9665.7966.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5542.3139.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.28-0.903.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.747.447.42
    Depreciation0.790.760.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.2617.3015.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.19-1.15-0.06
    Other Income1.720.900.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.91-0.250.17
    Interest0.460.440.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.45-0.69-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.45-0.69-0.45
    Tax0.59-0.34-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.86-0.350.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.86-0.350.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.030.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.74-0.380.14
    Equity Share Capital27.8927.8927.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.98-0.140.05
    Diluted EPS0.98-0.140.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.98-0.140.05
    Diluted EPS0.98-0.140.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am