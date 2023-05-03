Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 66.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 1875.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 394.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.
Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.
|Mahindra EPC shares closed at 99.56 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.96
|65.79
|66.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.96
|65.79
|66.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.55
|42.31
|39.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.28
|-0.90
|3.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.74
|7.44
|7.42
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.76
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.26
|17.30
|15.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.19
|-1.15
|-0.06
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.90
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.91
|-0.25
|0.17
|Interest
|0.46
|0.44
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.45
|-0.69
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.45
|-0.69
|-0.45
|Tax
|0.59
|-0.34
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.86
|-0.35
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.86
|-0.35
|0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.03
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.74
|-0.38
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|27.89
|27.89
|27.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|-0.14
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|-0.14
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|-0.14
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|-0.14
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited