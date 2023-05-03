Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 70.96 65.79 66.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 70.96 65.79 66.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.55 42.31 39.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.03 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.28 -0.90 3.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.74 7.44 7.42 Depreciation 0.79 0.76 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.26 17.30 15.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.19 -1.15 -0.06 Other Income 1.72 0.90 0.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.91 -0.25 0.17 Interest 0.46 0.44 0.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.45 -0.69 -0.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.45 -0.69 -0.45 Tax 0.59 -0.34 -0.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.86 -0.35 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.86 -0.35 0.06 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.03 0.08 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.74 -0.38 0.14 Equity Share Capital 27.89 27.89 27.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.98 -0.14 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.14 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.98 -0.14 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.14 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited