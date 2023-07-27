Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore in June 2023 up 12.53% from Rs. 47.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 87.36% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 104.43% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 109.65 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 7.87% over the last 12 months.