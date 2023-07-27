English
    Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore in June 2023 up 12.53% from Rs. 47.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 87.36% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 104.43% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022.

    Mahindra EPC shares closed at 109.65 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 7.87% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra EPC Irrigation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.2570.9647.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.2570.9647.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.1834.5532.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.883.28-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.597.746.97
    Depreciation0.780.790.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2522.2616.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.672.19-7.42
    Other Income0.181.720.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.493.91-7.32
    Interest0.570.460.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.063.45-8.05
    Exceptional Items-0.16----
    P/L Before Tax-1.223.45-8.05
    Tax-0.410.59-1.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.812.86-6.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.812.86-6.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.12-0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.812.74-6.41
    Equity Share Capital27.9127.8927.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.98-2.30
    Diluted EPS-0.290.98-2.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.98-2.30
    Diluted EPS-0.290.98-2.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:42 am

