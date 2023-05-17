English
    Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 332.02 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 332.02 crore in March 2023 up 33.38% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 128.18% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 down 861.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    Madhucon Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2022.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations332.02195.44248.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations332.02195.44248.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.21176.83167.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.454.914.57
    Depreciation2.391.211.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.54116.8786.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.58-104.39-10.36
    Other Income8.48102.798.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.10-1.60-1.74
    Interest0.690.350.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.78-1.96-2.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.78-1.96-2.10
    Tax-12.330.3014.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.54-2.26-16.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.54-2.26-16.12
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.31-2.18
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.31-2.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.31-2.18
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.31-2.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm