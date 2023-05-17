Madhucon Proj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 332.02 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.02 crore in March 2023 up 33.38% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 128.18% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 down 861.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

Madhucon Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2022.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.