Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore, down 23.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.30 crore in March 2022 down 23.2% from Rs. 445.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 152.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.19% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2021.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 6.00 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.09% over the last 12 months.