Lyka Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 88.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in December 2020 up 88.12% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2020 up 92.43% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2020 up 473.88% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 31.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)