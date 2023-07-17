LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Net profit up 4% at Rs 1,152 crore, revenue jumps 14%

LTIMindtree's total headcount declined by 1,808 in Q1FY24

IT services major LTIMindtree on July 17 declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,151.5 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, which marks a jump of 4 percent as compared to 1,106 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations in Q1FY24 climbed by 14 percent on-year to Rs 8,702 crore, as per a regulatory filing. It was, however, marginally lower by 0.5 percent as compared to the CNBC TV-18 poll estimate of Rs 1,458 crore.

The net profit clocked by the company, Rs 1,151.5 crore, is 3.6 percent lower as against the CNBC TV-18 poll estimate of Rs 1,194 crore.

In constant currency terms, the revenue growth came in at 0.1 percent, which is lower sequentially as compared to 0.7 percent in the March quarter.

The revenue in dollar terms came in at $1,058.7 million in the June quarter, which marginally lower as against the CNBC-TV-18 poll estimate of $1,063 million.

“Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing and resources, and hi-tech, media, and entertainment which make up 75% of our revenues performed well," Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, LTIMindtree, stated in a release.

The earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,635 crore during the quarter under review, which is 9 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period. The EBITDA margins, however, dropped to 18.8 percent from 19.5 percent in Q1FY23.

The company's rate of attrition in the trailing 12 months was at 17.8 percent for the first quarter down, from 20.2 percent in Q4FY23. The total headcount declined sequentially by 1,808 to 82,738 employees in the first quarter of this fiscal.

