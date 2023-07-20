English
    L&T Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,223.32 crore, up 7.86% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,223.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.86% from Rs. 2,988.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 530.93 crore in June 2023 up 102.57% from Rs. 262.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,106.93 crore in June 2023 up 20.58% from Rs. 1,747.33 crore in June 2022.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 133.50 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.28% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,223.323,215.962,988.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,223.323,215.962,988.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost406.35395.17296.91
    Depreciation29.5928.5327.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies338.2445.20666.31
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses525.26841.30425.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,923.881,905.761,572.58
    Other Income153.46201.57147.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,077.342,107.331,719.98
    Interest1,363.761,444.891,413.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax713.58662.44306.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax713.58662.44306.78
    Tax183.06245.5185.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities530.52416.93221.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----39.52
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period530.52416.93261.17
    Minority Interest0.4184.150.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates530.93501.08262.10
    Equity Share Capital2,479.972,479.672,474.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.021.07
    Diluted EPS2.132.021.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.021.07
    Diluted EPS2.132.021.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

