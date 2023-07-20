L&T Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,223.32 crore, up 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,223.32 crore in June 2023 up 7.86% from Rs. 2,988.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 530.93 crore in June 2023 up 102.57% from Rs. 262.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,106.93 crore in June 2023 up 20.58% from Rs. 1,747.33 crore in June 2022.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

L&T Finance shares closed at 133.50 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.28% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.