Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Ishwar Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.68% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 146.93% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Lords Ishwar shares closed at 8.36 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.
|Lords Ishwar Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.01
|3.27
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.01
|3.27
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.41
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|0.48
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.13
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.69
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|1.29
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.05
|Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.16
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.16
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.22
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited