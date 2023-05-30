English
    Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Ishwar Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.68% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 146.93% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Lords Ishwar shares closed at 8.36 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.

    Lords Ishwar Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.013.271.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.013.271.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.180.410.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.800.480.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.13-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.690.44
    Depreciation0.090.100.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.541.290.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.170.04
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.170.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.170.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.170.05
    Tax0.040.01-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.160.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.160.20
    Equity Share Capital7.477.477.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.220.27
    Diluted EPS-0.130.220.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.220.27
    Diluted EPS-0.130.220.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm