Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 25.68% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 146.93% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 8.36 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.