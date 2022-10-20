Lakshmi Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.26 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.26 crore in September 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 792.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.14 crore in September 2022 up 101.1% from Rs. 46.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.39 crore in September 2022 up 82.6% from Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 88.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 43.82 in September 2021.