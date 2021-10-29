Lakshmi Machine Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 792.42 crore, up 108.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.42 crore in September 2021 up 108.92% from Rs. 379.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.81 crore in September 2021 up 490.47% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021 up 184.13% from Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2020.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 43.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.42 in September 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 8,881.45 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.10% returns over the last 6 months and 121.91% over the last 12 months.