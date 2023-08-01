Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.07 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,174.07 1,216.75 972.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,174.07 1,216.75 972.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 772.96 783.83 652.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.85 11.08 -28.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 101.86 91.66 86.89 Depreciation 21.67 20.61 15.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 201.57 227.88 181.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.86 81.68 63.90 Other Income 35.09 52.92 24.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.95 134.60 88.33 Interest 0.15 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.80 134.60 88.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 121.80 134.60 88.33 Tax 28.58 50.30 21.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.22 84.30 66.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.22 84.30 66.81 Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 87.26 78.91 62.54 Diluted EPS 87.26 78.91 62.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 87.26 78.91 62.54 Diluted EPS 87.26 78.91 62.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited