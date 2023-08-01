English
    Lakshmi Machine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.07 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:Net Sales at Rs 1,174.07 crore in June 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 972.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.22 crore in June 2023 up 39.53% from Rs. 66.81 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.62 crore in June 2023 up 38.42% from Rs. 103.76 crore in June 2022.
    Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 87.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 62.54 in June 2022.Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 14,110.40 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 31.32% over the last 12 months.
    Lakshmi Machine Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,174.071,216.75972.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,174.071,216.75972.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials772.96783.83652.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8511.08-28.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.8691.6686.89
    Depreciation21.6720.6115.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses201.57227.88181.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.8681.6863.90
    Other Income35.0952.9224.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.95134.6088.33
    Interest0.15----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.80134.6088.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.80134.6088.33
    Tax28.5850.3021.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.2284.3066.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.2284.3066.81
    Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS87.2678.9162.54
    Diluted EPS87.2678.9162.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS87.2678.9162.54
    Diluted EPS87.2678.9162.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

