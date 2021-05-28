Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.75 crore, up 102.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.75 crore in March 2021 up 102.78% from Rs. 27.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021 up 831.64% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021 up 21800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2020.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 326.70 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.86% over the last 12 months.