Lakshmi Elec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore, up 25.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore in December 2018 up 25.15% from Rs. 37.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 up 75.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2018 up 20.15% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2017.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 8.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2017.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 524.90 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.