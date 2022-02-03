Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 96.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 96.78% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 0.35% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 16.50 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)