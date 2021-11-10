Kunststoffe Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, up 36.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in September 2021 up 36.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021 up 38.09% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 24.70 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and 23.50% over the last 12 months.