Kunststoffe Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 12.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in September 2018 up 12.56% from Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2018 down 25.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 down 14.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2017.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2017.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 36.50 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 47.18% over the last 12 months.