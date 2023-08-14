Kunststoffe Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, down 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2023 down 5.59% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 29.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 25.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 27.77 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 20.74% over the last 12 months.