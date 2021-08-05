Kunststoffe Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 151.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2021 up 151.11% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 147.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 22.40 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)