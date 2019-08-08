Kunststoffe Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in June 2019 down 9.4% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 39.04% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 down 42.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2018.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 27.55 on April 09, 2019 (BSE)