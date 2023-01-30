Kunststoffe Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

