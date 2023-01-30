English
    Kunststoffe Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kunststoffe Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    Kunststoffe Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.722.292.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.722.292.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.661.451.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.030.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.320.36
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.270.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.260.27
    Other Income0.170.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.360.37
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.360.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.360.37
    Tax0.100.080.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.280.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.280.27
    Equity Share Capital6.896.896.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.410.40
    Diluted EPS0.380.410.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.410.40
    Diluted EPS0.380.410.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited