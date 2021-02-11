Kunststoffe Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2020 up 50.16% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 51.92% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 19.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)