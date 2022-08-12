KLRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.07 crore, up 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.07 crore in June 2022 up 41.32% from Rs. 55.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022 up 178.74% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022 up 115.81% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2021.

