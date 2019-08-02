KLRF Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore in June 2019 up 12.44% from Rs. 52.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2019 up 3432.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2019 up 85.32% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2018.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)