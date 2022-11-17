Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.40 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.40 crore in September 2022 up 22.4% from Rs. 825.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.59 crore in September 2022 up 87.52% from Rs. 38.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.10 crore in September 2022 up 64.09% from Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.