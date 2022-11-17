Kirloskar Oil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.40 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,010.40 crore in September 2022 up 22.4% from Rs. 825.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.59 crore in September 2022 up 87.52% from Rs. 38.71 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.10 crore in September 2022 up 64.09% from Rs. 73.19 crore in September 2021.
Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.
|Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 321.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.65% returns over the last 6 months and 63.90% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,010.40
|953.01
|825.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,010.40
|953.01
|825.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|490.59
|485.12
|401.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|182.71
|211.91
|182.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.74
|-35.92
|-12.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.67
|55.51
|54.25
|Depreciation
|21.32
|20.53
|19.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.36
|132.99
|133.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.01
|82.87
|46.96
|Other Income
|4.77
|5.35
|6.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.78
|88.22
|53.64
|Interest
|1.03
|1.10
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|97.75
|87.12
|52.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|97.75
|87.12
|52.72
|Tax
|25.16
|22.54
|14.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|72.59
|64.58
|38.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|72.59
|64.58
|38.71
|Equity Share Capital
|28.93
|28.92
|28.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.02
|4.47
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|4.46
|2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.02
|4.47
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|4.46
|2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited