    Kirloskar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,574.79 crore, up 51.81% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,574.79 crore in March 2023 up 51.81% from Rs. 1,037.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.87 crore in March 2023 up 36458.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.40 crore in March 2023 up 96.84% from Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 44.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 2,725.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.95% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,574.791,606.691,037.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,574.791,606.691,037.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials877.70921.93633.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.51-33.3411.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.7182.8646.42
    Depreciation48.7243.7128.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----4.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses412.79393.33236.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.38198.2076.90
    Other Income17.3010.5116.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.68208.7193.21
    Interest26.1025.1214.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.58183.5979.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.58183.5979.06
    Tax71.4950.84123.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.09132.75-44.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.09132.75-44.20
    Minority Interest-49.22-69.7944.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.8762.960.12
    Equity Share Capital9.889.819.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,062.73----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4364.19-0.11
    Diluted EPS44.4761.75-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4364.19-0.11
    Diluted EPS44.4761.75-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am