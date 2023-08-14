English
    Kirloskar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.23 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,508.23 crore in June 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 1,497.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.66 crore in June 2023 down 16.04% from Rs. 48.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.58 crore in June 2023 up 15.3% from Rs. 189.57 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 49.45 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 3,592.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 155.01% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,508.231,574.791,497.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,508.231,574.791,497.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials871.30877.70900.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.46-30.51-20.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.8192.7175.04
    Depreciation47.3548.7241.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses391.01412.79369.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.22173.38130.86
    Other Income10.0117.3017.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.23190.68148.06
    Interest29.5926.1020.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.64164.58127.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.64164.58127.26
    Tax47.6171.4924.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.0393.09102.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.0393.09102.87
    Minority Interest-53.37-49.22-54.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.6643.8748.43
    Equity Share Capital9.899.889.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--3,062.73--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.0644.4349.45
    Diluted EPS39.4944.4748.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.1344.4349.45
    Diluted EPS39.5644.4748.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

